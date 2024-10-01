KPP Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

KPP Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. KPP Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after purchasing an additional 897,954 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,793,000 after acquiring an additional 185,410 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,689,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after acquiring an additional 155,095 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 649,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,117,000 after purchasing an additional 91,675 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $167.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $168.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.