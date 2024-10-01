KPP Advisory Services LLC Buys 8,624 Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the quarter. First Trust Growth Strength ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. KPP Advisory Services LLC owned 1.13% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 360.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,787,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,347 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 663,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after buying an additional 484,672 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,679,000 after buying an additional 334,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after buying an additional 280,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 412,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 172,608 shares during the period.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FTGS opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $580.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend
About First Trust Growth Strength ETF
The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Growth Strength ETF
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Brookfield Renewable: Capitalize on the AI and Green Energy Boom
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Why Q2 Holdings Stock Could Be Your Next Big Buy
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- October’s Big Winners: Top 5 Stocks to Keep on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.