Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $6.81 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,418 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in US Foods were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter worth $50,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.82.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $62.94.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,225.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.