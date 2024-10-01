Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 196,843 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,843 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Exelon by 124,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Exelon by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,161,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,008 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 415,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after buying an additional 112,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.48.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

