Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 621 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,908,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,583 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,670,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,817,000 after buying an additional 990,615 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $109.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.82 and a 200-day moving average of $109.32. The company has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

