Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,701,967 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 89.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,701,967 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Schlumberger by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SLB. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

