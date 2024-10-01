Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 41,329 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,329 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of BOX worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 31.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 27.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Insider Activity at BOX

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $329,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,009,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,061,382.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $324,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,526,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,120,725.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $329,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,061,382.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $1,724,915. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE:BOX opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.85.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.52 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

