Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Position Cut by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 762,773 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 980,231 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,016,459 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,884,000 after purchasing an additional 17,298,604 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,083,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,685 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $59,033,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after acquiring an additional 977,142 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 63.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 609,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.78. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

