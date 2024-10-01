Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stake Lessened by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Huntsman worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 152,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 44.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 185,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Huntsman Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HUN stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Stories

