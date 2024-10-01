Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $6.32 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 105.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,864 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 842,355 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 319.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 622.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,741 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 57,499 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HAL opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

