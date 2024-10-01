Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO stock opened at $1,943.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.02, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,754.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,484.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $811.99 and a twelve month high of $1,962.83.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,660.18.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

