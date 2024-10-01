Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 12,644 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,644 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of GFL Environmental worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 325.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 51.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL Environmental stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $43.79.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.