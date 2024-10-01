Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $10.06 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $383.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $346.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.38. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $395.82.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,157 shares of company stock worth $19,291,193. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.25.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

