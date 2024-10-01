Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 4,014 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day moving average is $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,138 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

