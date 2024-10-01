Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 76,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IGF stock opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.60. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.