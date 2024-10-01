Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ArriVent BioPharma (AVBP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ: AVBP) in the last few weeks:

9/11/2024 – ArriVent BioPharma had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2024 – ArriVent BioPharma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

9/10/2024 – ArriVent BioPharma had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2024 – ArriVent BioPharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – ArriVent BioPharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – ArriVent BioPharma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AVBP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,691. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

Get ArriVent BioPharma Inc alerts:

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Research analysts anticipate that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novo Holdings A S raised its holdings in ArriVent BioPharma by 39.3% in the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 422,860 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ArriVent BioPharma by 30.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.