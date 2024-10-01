Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ArriVent BioPharma (AVBP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ: AVBP) in the last few weeks:
- 9/11/2024 – ArriVent BioPharma had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2024 – ArriVent BioPharma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.
- 9/10/2024 – ArriVent BioPharma had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2024 – ArriVent BioPharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2024 – ArriVent BioPharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/15/2024 – ArriVent BioPharma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
ArriVent BioPharma Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ AVBP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,691. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $30.99.
ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Research analysts anticipate that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.
