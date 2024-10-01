Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 48,513 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.70.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $176.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.83. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $180.69.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

