Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,141,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,769 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.83.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $198.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.68. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.