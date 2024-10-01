Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 244,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Hess Midstream by 31.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.16 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.6677 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 12,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $444,268,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.