The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 647,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,162 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $30,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $117,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,254.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

