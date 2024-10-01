Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Increases Dividend to $0.73 Per Share

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.725 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.
Emera Stock Performance
Shares of Emera stock opened at C$53.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$50.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.35. Emera has a 12 month low of C$43.67 and a 12 month high of C$53.83.
Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.03). Emera had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.1690821 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Emera
Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
