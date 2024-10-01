Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Increases Dividend to $0.73 Per Share

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.725 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$53.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$50.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.35. Emera has a 12 month low of C$43.67 and a 12 month high of C$53.83.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.03). Emera had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.1690821 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Emera from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Emera from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Emera from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Emera and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.80.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

