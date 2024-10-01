Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on October 24th

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Simpson Manufacturing has raised its dividend by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years. Simpson Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $9.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE SSD opened at $191.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.69. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $123.93 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38.

Insider Activity

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total transaction of $175,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,114.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,027. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.