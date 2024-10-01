The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 719,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,810 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tenable were worth $31,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TENB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Tenable by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 5.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

TENB opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,484,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,484,628.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $142,492.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,082.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,076. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

