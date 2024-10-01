STP Price Hits $0.0462 (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $89.82 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STP has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001140 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013762 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,532.70 or 1.00102790 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008061 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000039 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04631483 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $5,224,312.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.