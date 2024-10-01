The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 2,891 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 3.05% of Unitil worth $25,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unitil in the second quarter worth $208,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Unitil in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unitil during the first quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of UTL opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.59. The company has a market cap of $979.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $63.52.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Unitil had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

About Unitil

(Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.