The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 135,638 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 993,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,638 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.19% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $28,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATMU. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,539.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 5,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,964.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 8,250 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,539.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

ATMU stock opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.75. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $37.96.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 187.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

