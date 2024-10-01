The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 39,313 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,313 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $28,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 993.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 225,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter valued at about $160,000.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PRGS opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 38.35%. The firm had revenue of $178.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Progress Software

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at $750,467.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,845 shares of company stock worth $607,170. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.