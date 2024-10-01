The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 27,772 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,772 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Centene worth $27,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 41.4% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Centene by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.58.

Centene Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.33.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.