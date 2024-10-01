The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 167,611 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 607,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 167,611 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $27,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $61.76.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Independent Bank Group had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $252.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.08%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

