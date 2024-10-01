El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,700 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 360,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 826.8 days.
El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance
Shares of ELPQF opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. El Puerto de Liverpool has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $8.66.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than El Puerto de Liverpool
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Momentum vs. Value Investing: What’s the Difference?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Dividend Increases You Can’t Miss: 10 Big-Name Stocks
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Time to Buy? These 3 Stocks Are Trading at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.