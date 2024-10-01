El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,700 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 360,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 826.8 days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance

Shares of ELPQF opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. El Puerto de Liverpool has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $8.66.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

