Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Village Super Market Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VLGEA stock opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $470.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Village Super Market has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Village Super Market news, insider Luigi Perri sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $594,926.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Village Super Market news, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $61,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,128.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Luigi Perri sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,926.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 64.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

