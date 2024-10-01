EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,379,400 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 2,610,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 660.9 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

