The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 931,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,039 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $26,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 363.2% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.38%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

