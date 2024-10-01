The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,027,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,787 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.51% of Alamos Gold worth $31,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 131.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 97,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,352 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,394,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after buying an additional 45,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,419,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,224,000 after acquiring an additional 216,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,759 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 66.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 76,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

Alamos Gold stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 17.73%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

