The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,575,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRN. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Veren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,853,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Veren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,665,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Veren during the second quarter worth $79,409,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veren in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,306,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veren in the second quarter valued at about $40,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Veren Price Performance

Veren stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Veren Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.88 and a beta of 2.16.

Veren Increases Dividend

Veren ( NYSE:VRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Veren had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $852.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Veren Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0834 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Veren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Veren’s payout ratio is -412.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Veren from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Veren Company Profile

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

