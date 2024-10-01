Xponance Inc. Sells 1,033 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,121 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,031,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,276,000 after buying an additional 274,876 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,899,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,864,000 after acquiring an additional 73,491 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,149,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189,226 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,002,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,737,284.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $4,404,619.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

BYD opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.45.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.29%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.