Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 107,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,856,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,472,000 after acquiring an additional 146,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 613,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 74,225 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after acquiring an additional 150,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 501,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.08. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $49.29.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $523.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.15 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

