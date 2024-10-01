APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $851,000 in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 31.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 163.9% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE:AGR opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $37.70.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

