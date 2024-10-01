Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 8,281 Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 77.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,629,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,730 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 86.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,172,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,813,000 after purchasing an additional 545,066 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 402.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 485,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 388,617 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,047,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of HIW stock opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $204.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

