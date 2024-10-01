The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $29.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Middleby were worth $29,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 4.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Middleby Price Performance

MIDD opened at $139.13 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.26 and a 200 day moving average of $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Middleby had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $991.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

