Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $2,318,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,294,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $304,679.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $2,318,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,294,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.