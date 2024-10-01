Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,075 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,269,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 11.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 883,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,122,000 after purchasing an additional 89,310 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Century Communities by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 73,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 291,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CCS. Wedbush lifted their price target on Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,275,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,275,527.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,858.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Century Communities Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CCS opened at $102.93 on Tuesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $108.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.53.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.19. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

