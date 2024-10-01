Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 28,032 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,032 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

