45,008 Shares in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 226,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,514,000 after buying an additional 42,869 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,956,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,696,000 after purchasing an additional 182,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Insperity by 2,277.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair lowered Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NSP stock opened at $87.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day moving average of $97.48. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $84.78 and a one year high of $119.40. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $1,487,024.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

