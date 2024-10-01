Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $32,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.21.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of COF opened at $149.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.34.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

