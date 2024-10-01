APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.54 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,040,000 after acquiring an additional 533,910 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 464,981 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 38.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,655,000 after purchasing an additional 446,073 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 2,813.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 365,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,424,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $176.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.42 and its 200 day moving average is $170.34. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $191.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OC

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.