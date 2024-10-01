Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Celestica by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,150,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth about $359,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 560.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 18.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 261.9% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after buying an additional 145,790 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

