Marshall Wace LLP Invests $6.85 Million in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Concentrix by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Concentrix by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Concentrix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Concentrix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,518,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,335,000 after buying an additional 64,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in Concentrix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

CNXC stock opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $106.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average is $63.51.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.79%.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $29,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,674.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNXC. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

