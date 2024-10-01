Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,425 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.16% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBH. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 103,872 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 605,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE PBH opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

