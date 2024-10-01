Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $4.99 Million Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 1,385.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,848 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in FormFactor by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,387,000 after purchasing an additional 862,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FormFactor by 91.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,636,000 after buying an additional 612,838 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,938,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 60.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 595,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,164,000 after acquiring an additional 224,075 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.01 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $185,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,276 shares in the company, valued at $24,742,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $185,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,276 shares in the company, valued at $24,742,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,961.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,770 shares of company stock worth $672,894. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

